3 Rivers: Dodge County has 7th confirmed coronavirus case; 20th case for Washington County

Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified two cases of COVID-19 in Dodge and Washington counties the agency announced Sunday night, April 5.

Dodge County now has seven confirmed cases and Washington County has 20.

This first case is a close contact of the case identified at the Saunders County Department of Corrections on April 1. This is the fourth case within the organization.

The Dodge County resident is a female in her 20s and is self-isolating at home. Contact investigations are currently being completed.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. This is Dodge County’s seventh case.

The second case is a Washington County resident in her 30s and is self-isolating at home. Contact investigations are currently being completed. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. This is Washington County’s 20th case.

Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department will continue to update the community as new information becomes available. For more information about COVID-19 please visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

