$5,000,000 in grants available for Nebraska nursing students

Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has been granted $5,000,000 to award $2,500 per semester scholarships to Nebraska Nursing Students.

Any Nebraska resident currently enrolled or intending to enroll in a Nebraska Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), or accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is eligible to apply. Qualified applicants will receive scholarships on a first-come, first-served basis each semester until their nursing program is complete or the ARPA funds run out.

Upon completion of a qualified nursing program, scholarship recipients will be required to practice nursing in Nebraska for a minimum of two years.

These scholarships will help to reduce barriers to entry in the nursing field and grow Nebraska’s public health workforce. Each scholarship recipient will play a vital supporting role in rebuilding Nebraska’s public health infrastructure and will advance the state’s recovery from COVID-induced nursing shortages.

All current and prospective CNA, LPN and accelerated BSN students are encouraged to apply at redcap.link/75o4jzvw.

