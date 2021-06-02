ACS Dodge County Relay for Life activities planned

Stephanie Stephenson encourages Fremont area residents to take part in the Relay for Life.
Activities for the 2021 event will mirror what occurred last year. They include luminaria bags, which are available for a freewill donation, a Care-A-Van and an auction.
This marks the 23rd year for the annual American Cancer Society Dodge County Relay for Life, designed to help raise funds for cancer research and patient-care programs.
Traditionally, a fundraising walk has taken place. A face-to-face event didn’t occur in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the same is true this year.
“We are not having any traditional events through the end of June per ACS guidelines due to COVID-19 and want to keep people as safe as possible. Hopefully, we can go back to a traditional outdoor face-to-face event in 2022,” said Stephenson, senior development manager ACS North Region.
This year’s theme is “Making the Impossible Possible.”
Activities begin June 6 — National Cancer Survivors Day. Hy-Vee Food Store in Fremont will provide Grab and Go meals free from 12:30-1:30 p.m. for registered survivors. Additional meals will be available for a freewill donation.
The public is invited to join the Care-A-Van. Participants meet at 1:30 p.m. June 6 in the parking lot between Hy-Vee and the former Gordman’s store at Fremont Mall.
A route map will be provided.
Other activities include:
June 7: Mission Monday
Relay team members will display signs in their yards. Frontline healthcare workers will be recognized via social media.
June 8: Teams Tuesday
Relay teams can post “shout-outs” on social media along with “throwback” team pictures and stories of past Relays.
June 9: Why I Relay Wednesday
Participants can tell why they take part in Relay for Life and post a “Why I Relay” video on their social media.
June 10: Thank You Thursday
Corporate sponsors will be thanked via Facebook. Participants are encouraged to thank healthcare workers by sending them a written note.
June 11: FUNraising Friday
Participants are encouraged to spend the day with family and friends and spread the word about Relay for Life.
June 12: Relay Day
A pre-recorded luminaria ceremony will be posted on Facebook.
At dusk on June 12, participants display luminaria bags in their driveways or on their sidewalks and porches. They can take photos of them to post on social media.
Ribbons representing the relay can be drawn in chalk on driveways or posted in windows and houses decorated.
Luminaria bags will be available for a freewill donation. Those who’d like a luminaria may contact any team member, at the Care-A-Van or by calling 402-690-3734.
When making a contribution, donors are asked to please provide the names, separated by “in memory” and “in honor,” which will be on the luminaria bags so they can be included in the tribute. The tribute will be shown on the Relay’s Facebook page on June 12.
Anyone who would like their luminaria bag names included in the Facebook tribute are asked to please send the information by June 10 to rfldodge1@gmail.com or private message on the Relay For Life of Dodge County, NE Facebook page.
The Relay For Life auction will be hosted and managed by Bill Christian Auction Company and will be on the HiBid Auction website.
Bidding opens June 3 and closes June 9. The public can access the auction at https://billchristianauctionco.hibid.com/catalog/285580/benefit-auction-relay-for-life/?force=True and to bid on auction items need to register on the HiBid site. There is no cost to do this. All proceeds will benefit Relay for Life.
To learn more about or to donate to the Relay For Life celebration, visit www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone and follow on Facebook at Relay For Life of Dodge County NE.
The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer.
Stephenson hopes the public will join the activities.
“Relay For Life has a place for everyone all year long,” she told the Fremont Tribune. “We remember those we have lost to cancer, celebrate those who are with us today and stay strong as we work toward a cancer-free world. We change and save lives of those near us and of those we will never meet. What a great opportunity!”