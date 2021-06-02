ACS Dodge County Relay for Life activities planned

At dusk on June 12, participants display luminaria bags in their driveways or on their sidewalks and porches. They can take photos of them to post on social media.

Ribbons representing the relay can be drawn in chalk on driveways or posted in windows and houses decorated.

Luminaria bags will be available for a freewill donation. Those who’d like a luminaria may contact any team member, at the Care-A-Van or by calling 402-690-3734.

When making a contribution, donors are asked to please provide the names, separated by “in memory” and “in honor,” which will be on the luminaria bags so they can be included in the tribute. The tribute will be shown on the Relay’s Facebook page on June 12.

Anyone who would like their luminaria bag names included in the Facebook tribute are asked to please send the information by June 10 to rfldodge1@gmail.com or private message on the Relay For Life of Dodge County, NE Facebook page.

The Relay For Life auction will be hosted and managed by Bill Christian Auction Company and will be on the HiBid Auction website.