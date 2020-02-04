Fremont Family YMCA and Fremont Audiology & Hearing Clinic will be sponsoring an Active Older Adult Health Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Fremont Family YMCA’s indoor tennis courts.
The goal of the health fair is to provide attendees with the most up-to-date information about local options for healthcare, financial planning, estate planning and more. The event will include health fair booths, half-hour informational breakout sessions, health screenings and demonstrations.
The health fair is free and open to the public.