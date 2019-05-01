{{featured_button_text}}
“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” an education program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

Those attending will learn about: the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available to address some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

To RSVP, call 1-800-272-3900. You also can visit www.alz.org/CRF to register online and explore additional education programs in the area.

