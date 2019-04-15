The Nye Square Alzheimer’s Support Group will not be meeting on April 24. Instead, the group will meet on May 7 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for an educational event, sponsored by the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration.
Jolene Brackey, author and international speaker, will be discussing her book, “Creating Moments of Joy, Along the Alzheimer’s Journey.”
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with lunch provided. Registration is required. If you are interested, call 402-753-2078 no later than May 3.