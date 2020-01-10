The Alzheimer’s support group meets the second Tuesday of the month at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.
The next meeting will be Jan. 14, with the meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. in the second floor library. All current and past caregivers are invited to attend. This is a time to share frustrations, victories, and receive support from someone experiencing the same things as you.
For more information, contact Mary Atkinson at mary.atkinson@kindredhospicecare.com or 402-397-0990.