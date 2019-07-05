An Alzheimer’s support group meeting is held 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., in Fremont.
The next meeting is July 9. The informal meeting is for any past or current caregivers.
For more information, contact Mary Atkinson at 402-753-2078.
