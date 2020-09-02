 Skip to main content
Alzheimer's Association plans virtual forum
  • Updated
Health

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting a virtual community forum for the LGBTQ community.

The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, via Zoom. This forum is designed to educate the community on Alzheimer's and dementia and also hear from the community on their needs and bridge the gap on resources.

Zoom login will be provided upon registration. Register with Brianna Lock at bllock@alz.org.

