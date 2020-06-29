Alzheimer's Foundation offering digital memory screenings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) announced that it will be providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its National Memory Screening Program every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (CT) starting July 8.

Screenings will be conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference in real-time. Appointments can be made by calling AFA at 866-232-8484. The free program is open to everyone: there are no minimum age or insurance requirements.

“Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential. Memory screenings are an important part of health and wellness and are similar to other routine health screenings, such as those for blood pressure, cholesterol and skin checks.