People across Nebraska can fight back against cancer and share hope for those facing the disease by supporting the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days.
This longstanding program, which involves offering daffodils to donors every spring in appreciation for their contributions, is about more than just giving beautiful flowers; it is an opportunity to share hope for a world with less cancer and more birthdays, where cancer never steals another year from anyone’s life. Everyone can support the fight against cancer. As the first flower of spring, the daffodil is the American Cancer Society’s symbol of hope for a world free of cancer.
For a donation of $10, supporters will receive a bouquet of fresh-cut daffodils and for a $15 donation they will receive a pot of mini daffodil bulbs or new this year – a pot of mini hyacinth bulbs. The flowers will arrive the week of March 9, weather pending.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone wishing to order daffodils can contact Diane Wilson at 402-880-8569, rfldodge1@gmail.com, contact any Relay For Life team member or call 402-393-5801 for more information.
Dollars raised through Daffodil Days provide the society with much-needed funds and advance its mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
For more information about Daffodil Days, contact the Omaha American Cancer Society office at 402-393-5801. The order deadline is Feb. 14.