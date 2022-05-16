 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Red Cross plans blood drive in Scribner

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

If possible, blood donors are asked to use Rapid Pass.

To schedule an appointment, call Doris at 402-567-2363, Connie at 402-664-3458, or 1-800-RED-CROSS.

