American Red Cross plans blood drive in Scribner

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.
If possible, blood donors are asked to use Rapid Pass.
To schedule an appointment, call Doris at 402-567-2363, Connie at 402-664-3458, or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today