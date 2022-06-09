American Red Cross plans June 15 blood drive in Fremont

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the American Red Cross Bus parked at the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code HeritageShalimar.
Blood donors should bring their donor card or photo ID, and eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.
Donors will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.