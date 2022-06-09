 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

American Red Cross plans June 15 blood drive in Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0
Health logo

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the American Red Cross Bus parked at the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code HeritageShalimar.

Blood donors should bring their donor card or photo ID, and eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

Donors will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers warn that eye damage caused by screen time can be deadly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News