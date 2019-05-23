The American Red Cross is planning two blood drives in the Fremont area on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee in Fremont and St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs will both be hosting blood drives from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Donors of all blood types, especially Type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at www.RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767.
Everyone who donates through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email (restrictions apply). Additionally, those who give blood between May 24-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross-branded T-shirt, while supplies last.