Area COVID-19 case total increases by 74

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed 74 more cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday.
Dodge County has 28 new COVID-19 cases for a total 1,057 (658 recoveries). Saunders County has 21 additional cases for a total of 389 (78 recoveries) while Washington County has 25 more cases for a total of 236 (54 recoveries).
The health department reported on Friday that several of the new cases in Washington County are tied to Crowell Memorial Home, a long-term care facility in Washington County. The health department has identified 24 residents and 8 staff members that are positive. There have been 51 new cases in Washington County in the last 14 days.
When the new community risk dials were released on Wednesday, Three Rivers stated that the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Saunders County was attributed to a large gathering.
As of Friday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 211 medical beds were available and 97 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 460 ventilators available to area hospitals, 123 were in use, including 16 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.
“We need everyone to do their part and stay home if they are sick, quarantine (and stay home) if they have been around a positive COVID-19 individual and get tested if you or your family member are symptomatic” Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a recent press release.
The health department encourages all Nebraskans to get tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. This can be done though Test Nebraska at www.testnebraska.com.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
