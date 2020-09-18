Area COVID-19 case total increases by 74

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed 74 more cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday.

Dodge County has 28 new COVID-19 cases for a total 1,057 (658 recoveries). Saunders County has 21 additional cases for a total of 389 (78 recoveries) while Washington County has 25 more cases for a total of 236 (54 recoveries).

The health department reported on Friday that several of the new cases in Washington County are tied to Crowell Memorial Home, a long-term care facility in Washington County. The health department has identified 24 residents and 8 staff members that are positive. There have been 51 new cases in Washington County in the last 14 days.

When the new community risk dials were released on Wednesday, Three Rivers stated that the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Saunders County was attributed to a large gathering.

As of Friday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 211 medical beds were available and 97 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 460 ventilators available to area hospitals, 123 were in use, including 16 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.