Area COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue upward trend

“This is extremely exciting news. We know that many have been waiting for this before making the choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With the current state of the pandemic, we are thrilled that more people will feel comfortable enough to get vaccinated,” Uhing said.

The health department has identified 11 new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district.

The new variants of concern are Delta variant (India): four in Dodge County, six in Saunders County, and one in Washington County.

To date, Dodge County has a total of 35 identified variants of concern: 16 Alpha variants (U.K.), three California variants, one Gamma variant (Brazil), and 15 Delta variants (India). Saunders County has a total of 21 variants of concern consisting of nine Alpha variants, one Gamma variant, and 11 Delta variants. Washington County has a total of 29 variants of concern: 20 Alpha variants, one Gamma variant, and eight Delta variants. This totals 85 lab-confirmed variants of concern within the Three Rivers health district.

If you are home-bound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, contact the health department at 402-704-2245.