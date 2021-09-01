Area COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue upward trend

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district.

The health department, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, reported Wednesday there have been 168 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days (a weekly increase of 57 cases), and 288 cases in the past 14 days.

At the beginning of July, there were 15-20 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the Omaha-Metro Healthcare Coalition region. On Wednesday, Three Rivers reports 178 individuals within the region are hospitalized due to COVID-19, 31 are on ventilators.

“We want to remind our communities that the pandemic is not yet over,” Terra Uhing, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department said. “We urge you to continue to take precautions to keep yourself, your family, and your communities safe. Please get vaccinated if you haven’t already, wear a mask when needed, practice good hand hygiene, and social distance when necessary. Let’s get through this together."

There have been 139 COVID-19-related deaths in the health district.