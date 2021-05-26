Area COVID-19 risk dials continue to decrease

The COVID-19 Community Risk Dials for the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction continued their decline this week.
The jurisdiction’s overall risk dial went from 1.85 last week to 1.50 this week.
Dodge County’s risk dial decreased from 1.60 last week to 1.40 this week. Saunders County’s risk dial now sits at 1.70 after being at 1.90 last week. Washington County’s risk dial went from 1.80 last week to 1.40 this week.
The dials have several factors to determine their score, including increases in cases, the average number of new daily cases, the healthcare system’s capacity, the presence of community clusters and spread, the ability to contact trace and percentage of those who are vaccinated.
The dials are color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. They are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
The Three Rivers jurisdiction decreased to 1.50 this week due to an increase in vaccinations and ICU bed availability, as well as a decrease of hospitalized inpatients, a Wednesday press release said. Case counts and weekly positivity trended downward and the ability to contract trace increased slightly.
The health department also announced this will be the last week of the risk dial. The department will continue to monitor local risk associated with COVID-19 and will revisit the need for the risk dial should the need arise.
“Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, Scribner Drugstore, and 3RPHD have administered 49,461 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this far. To date, 51.77% of the 3RPHD health district population, 16 years of age and older, is fully vaccinated. 3RPHD continues to offer Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at each of our walk-in clinics. The schedule is posted on our website. If you have not yet been vaccinated and are able, please do so.” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department.
One new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant (also known as the United Kingdom UK variant) was discovered in Washington County.
To date within Dodge County, there have been 15 total variants, 12 B.1.1.7 and 3 B.1.429. Washington County has identified a total of 18 B.1.1.7 variants. In Saunders County, one P.1 variant and four B.1.1.7 variants have been identified.