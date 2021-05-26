Area COVID-19 risk dials continue to decrease

The COVID-19 Community Risk Dials for the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction continued their decline this week.

The jurisdiction’s overall risk dial went from 1.85 last week to 1.50 this week.

Dodge County’s risk dial decreased from 1.60 last week to 1.40 this week. Saunders County’s risk dial now sits at 1.70 after being at 1.90 last week. Washington County’s risk dial went from 1.80 last week to 1.40 this week.

The dials have several factors to determine their score, including increases in cases, the average number of new daily cases, the healthcare system’s capacity, the presence of community clusters and spread, the ability to contact trace and percentage of those who are vaccinated.

The dials are color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. They are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

The Three Rivers jurisdiction decreased to 1.50 this week due to an increase in vaccinations and ICU bed availability, as well as a decrease of hospitalized inpatients, a Wednesday press release said. Case counts and weekly positivity trended downward and the ability to contract trace increased slightly.