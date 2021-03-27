 Skip to main content
Area medical students receive their residency assignments
Area medical students receive their residency assignments

A total of 118 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha recently received their residency assignments.

Match Day is an annual rite of passage for medical students—a day when students across the country learn where they will train the next three to seven years in the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.

Forty-three percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 58 percent matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.

These area UNMC medical students, slated to graduate in May, received their residency assignments:

Fremont: Justin J. Grassmeyer, Oregon Health Sciences University, Medicine-Preliminary/Ophthalmology; Ellen Janssen, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha; Rachel Marie Samuelson, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, Transitional, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Vanderbilt University Medical Center-Tennessee, Dermatology, Nashville, Tennessee.

Oakland: Megan Nicole Byrnes, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Family Medicine, Waukesha, Wisconsin.

