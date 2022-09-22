Area resident hospitalized with West Nile Virus

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus in its three-county district.

The patient is hospitalized.

“West Nile Virus is a concern, and this is a good reminder to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” Terra Uhing, Health Director, said in a press release.

Three Rivers Public Health Department, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, has been trapping and testing mosquitos for West Nile Virus this year. The district’s third positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool has also been reported within Dodge County in Fremont.

The first positive pool was reported in Fremont on Aug. 11, and the second positive pool was reported in Fremont on Sept. 8.

Transmission of West Nile Virus occurs through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans. You cannot get West Nile Virus from a dead bird. The health department said the best thing the public can do to protect themselves from West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquitoes.

People can reduce their risk by:

• Using a repellant that contains DEET

• Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks

• Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

• Removing standing water where mosquitoes breed

• Irrigate lawns and gardens carefully to prevent water from standing for several days

• Empty and change the water in bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels and potted trays at least once a week, if not more often

• Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight” and repair or replace torn screens

Most people who are infected have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. Less than 1% of people infected with West Nile Virus become severely ill. However, people over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.

Free mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks are available to residents of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties. Mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks can be picked up at Three Rivers Public Health Department located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.