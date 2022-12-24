Area students receive degrees at UNMC December commencement

Diplomas were conferred on nearly 400 University of Nebraska Medical Center students on Friday, Dec. 16, at a ceremony at Baxter Area in Omaha.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mead: Taylor Hannan (With Highest Distinction).
Doctor of Nursing Practice
West Point: Carolyn Coons.
UNMC College of Allied Health Professions
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging and Therapeutic Science
Fremont: Lori Robertson (With Highest Distinction).
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
People are also reading…
Fremont: Jennifer Davis (With High Distinction).