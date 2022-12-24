 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Area students receive degrees at UNMC December commencement

University of Nebraska Medical Center

The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

 UNMC Facebook page

Diplomas were conferred on nearly 400 University of Nebraska Medical Center students on Friday, Dec. 16, at a ceremony at Baxter Area in Omaha.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mead: Taylor Hannan (With Highest Distinction).

Doctor of Nursing Practice

West Point: Carolyn Coons.

UNMC College of Allied Health Professions

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging and Therapeutic Science

Fremont: Lori Robertson (With Highest Distinction).

Master of Physician Assistant Studies

Fremont: Jennifer Davis (With High Distinction).

