Arlington to host American Red Cross blood drive on March 2

The Arlington High School National Honor Society and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive on March 2.
The blood drive will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Arlington High School’s old gym. All blood types are needed.
This blood drive will offer the opportunity for Power Red donations. A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B Neg, or O blood.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results.