Artist submissions sought that promote COVID-19 vaccines

The University of Nebraska team is seeking submissions from artists — all ages, professional, amateur, even newbies — that promote COVID-19 vaccines and reduce vaccine hesitancy. The selected works will be on display at the State Capitol from April 18-29, 2022, posted online, promoted through social media channels and eventually made available in a book.

The project supplements the broader Worlds of Connections project, a Husker-led Science Education Partnership Award supported by the National Institutes of Health.

The project builds on a 2020 National Science Foundation RAPID Grant award to Judy Diamond, curator at the University of Nebraska State Museum and professor of University Libraries, that resulted in “C’rona Comix,” a series of one-page comics. Through a partnership with Bob Hall, longtime artist, writer and Nebraska alumnus; Husker scientist Liz VanWormer; Judi gaiashkibos, director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs; and others, “C’rona Comix” sought to convey accurate science about the coronavirus to young people.

The project’s team includes scientists and artists from both the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and University of Nebraska Medical Center.

A review team will assess the submitted art, with $600 to be awarded to each artist whose work is selected. Priority consideration will be given to art submitted by Jan. 10.

The work is funded by a supplemental $50,000 grant from NIH’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences and builds on the $1.2 million Worlds of Connections project, which seeks to: Enhance the diversity of the biobehavioral and biomedical workforce by increasing interest in network science among members of underrepresented minority communities, and; Promote public understanding of the benefits of NIH-funded research for public health.

