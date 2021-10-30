Baker to offer dermatological services in Pender

Pender Community Hospital has welcomed a new dermatology provider, Deb Baker, DNP, FNP-BC, to the outpatient specialty clinic in Pender.

Baker will offer a wide variety of dermatological services. She will treat skin conditions of the body including eczema, acne, mole removal, skin cancer and also help patients with concerns involving the hair, feet and nails. The licensed and board-certified nurse practitioner runs a practice in Fremont that specializes in medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatological services.

While dermatology has always been Baker’s main interest, she has also worked in emergency medicine, intensive care and pediatric medicine. Baker has continued her education throughout her career and has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Midland University, a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Creighton University, national certification through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and is also a member of the Dermatology Nurses Association.

Baker will see patients every first and third Monday of the month starting on Nov. 1. For an appointment, call Baker’s office at 402-936-6198 or to learn more about PCH’s dermatology services, call 402-385-4090 or visit pchne.org.

