Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold the Blair WIC and immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 17th and Colfax streets, in Blair.
For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP), headquartered in Pender, is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14-county service area.
The agency serves over 10,000 clients a year due to successful outreach efforts. Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) programs include the Commodity Supplemental Food Program; Family Services; Immunization; Weatherization; Head Start; Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition; Early Intervention Services Coordination; Healthy Families. The agency serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties. For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.