Blair WIC and Immunization Clinic set for June 23

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold the Blair WIC and Immunization Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at First United Methodist Church, 17th and Colfax streets, in Blair.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or Immunization Programs, call 402-385-6300.

NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding, or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years. Find a clinic near you at signupwic.com. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

NENCAP’s Immunization Program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. Covid-19 vaccines of Moderna for 18 years and older and Pfizer for those 5 years and older are available at no cost. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP), headquartered in Pender, is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14-county service area.

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) programs include the Commodity Supplemental Food Program; Family Services; Immunization; Weatherization; Head Start; Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition; Early Intervention Services Coordination; Healthy Families. The agency serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties. For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.

