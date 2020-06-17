Blood donations to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies

For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to its donors.
This testing will provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus.
An antibody test screens for antibodies in your blood, which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether your immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present. The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, including COVID-19. If you feel unwell for any reason, postpone your donation. Individuals who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should not present to donate until they are symptom free for 28 days and feeling well and healthy.
The results of your antibody test will be available by logging in to your blood donor account on the Blood Donor App or online about seven to 10 days after your donation. You can also find the results of your mini-physical, including temperature, blood pressure, pulse check, and iron levels. The Red Cross is performing COVID-19 antibody testing on donations made on and after June 15.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
June 20: Fremont Mall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; St. Mark Lutheran Church, 115 W. Meigs St., Valley, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
June 26: Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 27: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
