Archbishop Bergan’s National Honor Society program is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Bergan gym.
To sign up for a time to donate, contact leeza.perry@berganknights.org or curtis.marolf@berganknights.org.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
