 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Blood donors needed for Wednesday blood drive in Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0
Methodist Fremont Health
Courtesy

Methodist Fremont Health will be having a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Nebraska Community Blood Bank Bloodmobile will be parked in the hospital parking lot.

All blood types are needed. The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is the sole supplier of blood for Methodist Fremont Health.

Appointments are recommended by visiting NCBB.org/searchdrives. Use sponsor code MFH or call 402-486-9414.

Blood donors are asked to bring their ID and eat before donating. Donors should not have cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours before donating.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do not leave these items in your car

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News