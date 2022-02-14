Blood donors needed for Wednesday blood drive in Fremont

Methodist Fremont Health will be having a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Nebraska Community Blood Bank Bloodmobile will be parked in the hospital parking lot.

All blood types are needed. The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is the sole supplier of blood for Methodist Fremont Health.

Appointments are recommended by visiting NCBB.org/searchdrives. Use sponsor code MFH or call 402-486-9414.

Blood donors are asked to bring their ID and eat before donating. Donors should not have cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours before donating.

