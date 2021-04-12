 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blood drive set for April 18 in Nickerson
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Blood drive set for April 18 in Nickerson

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Health

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nickerson firemen and Salem Fontanelle Health Cabinet will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, at the Nickerson Fire Hall.

To sign-up, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is coffee causing deforestation?

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News