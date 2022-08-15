Blood drive set for Aug. 21 in Nickerson

An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Nickerson Fire Hall. All blood types are needed.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS and mention Salem Health Cabinet/Nickerson Fire Dept. blood drive.

Donors should bring their donor card or photo ID and eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

Donors can streamline their donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcross-blood.org/rapid pass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of their appointment.