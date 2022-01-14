 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drive set for Jan. 19 in Fremont

An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Fremont Bergan High School gym.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call the office at 402-721-9683 or go to www.redcrossblood.org.

