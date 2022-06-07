 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Blood drive set for June 12 at First Lutheran Church

  • 0
Health logo

First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont, will host a Red Cross Bloodmobile from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 12, in the fellowship hall.

The need for blood is great. An appointment to donate blood may be scheduled at redcrossblood.org and enter the zip code 68025 or enter keyword First Lutheran. An appointment may also be made by calling Lucy at 402-317-9763.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Power red appointments will be available. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

The Red Cross is having a June promotion. Blood donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Memphis and Graceland for two. This trip includes round-trip air fare for two to Memphis, a three-night stay at The Guest House at Graceland and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a $500 gift card for expenses and a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar. Donors will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

People are also reading…

To save time one may complete the pre-donation reading and health history at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or with the Blood Donor App before the appointment. If you have eligibility questions call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Protect your packages from pirates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News