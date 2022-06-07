Blood drive set for June 12 at First Lutheran Church

First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont, will host a Red Cross Bloodmobile from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 12, in the fellowship hall.

The need for blood is great. An appointment to donate blood may be scheduled at redcrossblood.org and enter the zip code 68025 or enter keyword First Lutheran. An appointment may also be made by calling Lucy at 402-317-9763.

Power red appointments will be available. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

The Red Cross is having a June promotion. Blood donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Memphis and Graceland for two. This trip includes round-trip air fare for two to Memphis, a three-night stay at The Guest House at Graceland and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a $500 gift card for expenses and a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar. Donors will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

To save time one may complete the pre-donation reading and health history at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or with the Blood Donor App before the appointment. If you have eligibility questions call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

