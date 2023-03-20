An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the fellowship hall of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.
All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, contact Sandy at 402-936-6905 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and center CEDARBLUFFSNEB.
Blood donors should bring their donor card or photo identification, and eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating.
Sloppy joes and chips will be served at the blood drive.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
