 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Blood drive set for Monday in Scribner

  • 0
Health

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

All blood types are needed. Masks are required.

Those donating are blood are asked to use rapid pass if possible.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News