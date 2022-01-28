Blood drive set for Monday in Scribner

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.
All blood types are needed. Masks are required.
Those donating are blood are asked to use rapid pass if possible.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
