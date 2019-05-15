The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.
The American Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood and urges eligible donors to give to help patients facing trauma and other life-threatening situations.
As a thank you for helping replenish the blood supply, all donors who give blood through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, contact Doris at 402-567-2363 or Connie at 402-664-3458.