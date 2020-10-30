 Skip to main content
Blood drive set for Wednesday in Cedar Bluffs
Health

The Cedar Bluffs National Honor Society along with the Cedar Bluffs Chapter of HOSA, will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium.

All blood types are needed.

Free COVID-19 antibodies testing is available. Any 16-24-year-old donor will receive a free $10 gift card. Anyone 25 and older will get a $5 Amazon gift card.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter Wildcats.

