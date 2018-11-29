Try 1 month for 99¢
The entire Fremont community is encouraged to help celebrate Marilyn Hammang’s civic contributions at an American Red Cross blood drive held in her honor Dec. 3-4.

Hammang has coordinated the community blood drive for over 25 years, rounding up hundreds of volunteers and blood donors along the way. Under her leadership, the community blood drive has collected over 25,000 blood donations. To honor her hard work and commitment to Fremont and the Red Cross, Hammang’s family and friends are dedicating the upcoming blood drive to her.

The blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Fremont City Auditorium.

To make an appointment for the blood drive honoring Hammang, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or download the Blood Donor App and use sponsor code FremontAuditorium.

