Drake Hegy is an outgoing 10-year-old who loves football, wrestling, baseball, golf, fishing and being a role model for his brothers, Gage and Finley. But his days haven’t always been so carefree.
Shortly after his second birthday, Drake was diagnosed with leukemia. During treatment, he depended on many blood and platelet transfusions from generous donors.
The Hegy family has not forgotten how important blood was to Drake’s treatment, and have been dedicated to ensuring other patients receive the blood they need by hosting this annual blood drive. So far, they have hosted eight drives which have brought in 223 units of blood. The family encourages the entire Fremont community to join them at their upcoming event.
The blood drive in honor of Drake Hegy is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds to respond to patient emergencies. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood. All blood types are needed.
To make an appointment to donate at the drive in honor of Drake, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code DRAKEHEGY.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.