Two American Red Cross blood drives will be taking place Sunday in Fremont.
Fremont Nazarene Church, 960 Johnson Road, will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Ace Hardware, 1660 E. 23rd St., will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is a critical need for type O blood donors.
Those who donate through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. More information is available at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.