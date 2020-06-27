Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska announces sponsored charities

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) announced sponsorship of Combined Health Agencies Drive (CHAD) and the 21 charities under its umbrella, which continue to support Nebraska’s most vulnerable populations in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
CHAD is a local organization that has been raising funds with and for Nebraska’s premier health charities since 1972. Member agencies across the state include The ALS Association Mid-America Chapter; Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter; American Lung Association in Nebraska; Arthritis Foundation Nebraska; Autism Action Partnership; Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska; Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Nebraska/Iowa Chapter; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Nebraska Chapter; JDRF Nebraska – Southwest Iowa Chapter; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – Nebraska Chapter; March of Dimes, Nebraska & Western Iowa Market; Muscular Dystrophy Association of Nebraska; National MS Society – Mid America Chapter; Nebraska AIDS Project; Nebraska Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation; Nebraska Community Blood Bank; Nebraska Hospice and Palliative Care Association; Nebraska Kidney Association; Susan G. Komen Great Plains; Team Jack Foundation and United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska.
BCBSNE’s sponsorship will directly benefit the missions of each of these 21 organizations, as well as enhance CHAD’s existing inter-agency collaboration, community awareness, education and fundraising efforts.
BCBSNE’s sponsorship announcement comes just prior to the start of CHAD’s 2020-21 fundraising year in July. During its annual campaign, CHAD works with employers across the state to drive employee engagement by connecting individuals with health causes that are important to them. Funds raised go to the member charities – toward vital programs and services for those affected by a diagnosis, education and prevention programs across the state, and medical research and advocacy.
In the 2019 calendar year, CHAD’s 21 member charities collectively referred more than 7,500 Nebraskans to professionals or resources, ensured access to a specialized care center for 1,150 patients, and invested $567 million in medical research alongside their national affiliates. They have been working diligently through the pandemic to continue offering vital programs and support to their constituents.
For more information about CHAD and the work of its member charities, or to donate, visit chadnebraska.org.
