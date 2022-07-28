Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska to offer new individual health care plan

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) will introduce a new individual health care plan called Nebraska HeartlandBlue on the government’s ACA Marketplace for 2023, providing Nebraskans and their families not covered under an employer’s health plan with more choices in coverage.

“We exist to serve the people of Nebraska, to provide them with security and peace of mind about the cost of medical care for themselves and their families,” said Ron Rowe, BCBSNE executive vice president. “We want to give people looking for coverage on the ACA Marketplace more choice. Nebraska HeartlandBlue offers individuals affordable health care coverage and strong provider networks.”

Nebraska HeartlandBlue will include gold, silver and bronze plans, which provide customers with the ability to choose the option that best fits their coverage needs and budgets. The plans will use BCBSNE’s existing provider networks in the state, enabling Nebraskans to tap into the strong, established relationships the insurer has with health care providers across the state.

Nebraska HeartlandBlue will be available in all 93 of Nebraska’s counties. Customers can purchase coverage as soon as the 2023 Open Enrollment Period (OEP) begins. OEP runs annually from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

To purchase individual coverage, Nebraskans will visit HealthCare.Gov or NebraskaBlue.com during OEP or any other Special Enrollment Period for which they’re eligible.

Customers can also consult a health insurance broker for assistance in determining which plan option best fits their needs. BCBSNE will have its sales agents available to help Nebraskans purchase coverage during OEP.

For more information, visit NebraskaBlue.com.