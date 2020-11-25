Board of Health plans emergency meeting

An emergency meeting of the Board of Health will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 a.m., in the City Council Chamber at the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

The Board of Health will consider COVID-19 control measures, including mandates, directives and enforcement actions.

Due to the restrictions that have been placed on public gatherings, the meeting will also be held via an audio/video Zoom Webinar. You may log into the meeting via computer, smartphone, or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that will be posted on the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov, and at the Fremont Municipal Building.

All meetings are open to the public and a copy of the open meetings act is posted in the room. An agenda for such meetings kept continually current are available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk and displayed in the Fremont Municipal Building.

