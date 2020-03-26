Care centers, assisted living facilities find creative ways to keep up morale

In her mind’s eye, Nikea Brady can still see it.
Older residents boogie in their wheelchairs to the sounds of Elvis—more than an hour after the upbeat music began filtering through Dunklau Gardens.
Beth Fickenscher tells of family members holding white marker boards filled with messages in front of windows where their loved ones can see them at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
Cathi Sampson talks about children from day cares and preschools sending artwork to brighten residents’ days at Nye Legacy.
While state and local governments work to lessen the spread of the deadly coronavirus, independent and assisted living centers seek to protect elderly residents, who are among the most vulnerable to it.
The communities are closed to visitors so staffers have been getting creative to maintain good morale. They’re using electronic means like Facetime, which allows residents and families to see and talk to each other via computers. Visits through windows, music and mail all are being employed in an effort to keep spirits high.
Sampson is director of business development at Nye Health Services, which is caring for approximately 350 people.
Starting March 7, Nye initiated a restriction of visitor access to their Fremont campuses. This restriction includes vendors, family members, friends and non-essential individuals, except for certain compassionate situations, such as end of life.
“This decision was made proactively to attempt to limit potential exposure to the older adults who live on our campuses,” said Nye Health Services Chief Executive Officer Russ Peterson.
Dunklau Gardens, which is part of the Methodist Fremont Health system, serves more than 90 residents and patients in rehabilitation, said Brady, a medical social worker.
Brady said Dunklau is following the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidance.
The CMS advises all visits to be restricted except for end-of-life situations, made on a case-by-case basis. Even then, visitors should be allowed only into a specific room in the facility, must perform hand hygiene and use protective equipment such as face masks.
Such restrictions have paved the way for different forms of communication among residents and families.
Residents at Shalimar, which cares for about 70 people, have been involved in Facetime and Skype calls, said Fickenscher, executive director.
This is the first time some residents have used Facetime.
“It’s amazing to watch them. It’s a new thing and it’s fun and it’s definitely something we could potentially continue to do for families who are out of town, once all of this is done, because it is just a really great way for our folks to stay in touch,” Fickenscher said.
Nye Health Services has purchased additional iPads for each of its campuses to help residents and families connect, Sampson said.
Next week, an entertainer will give a performance over Facebook Live for Dunklau residents, Brady said. A group of 10 will be able to watch that performance, which will be recorded so other groups of 10 can watch it, too.
“We have a player piano,” Brady added. “We’ve been playing that nonstop.”
Residents continuously hear upbeat tunes like “All You Need is Love” by the Beatles.
On Tuesday, Brady noticed a few women in wheelchairs enjoying Elvis music. An hour and a half later, the women were still laughing, doing some upper body dance moves from their wheelchairs and tapping their toes.
“It made me realize that sometimes we overthink how much it really takes to share a smile. I think music has been a great tool we can use right now. It was wonderful to see an hour (or more) later that they were still dancing. Even amongst COVID, we can still dance,” she said.
Perhaps the most tender scenes have occurred with family members writing messages on whiteboards and coming to residents’ windows, where some also have been communicating via cell phones.
Fickenscher was in a Shalimar meeting when she looked out a window and saw a little girl, maybe 7 years old, on the sidewalk with her grandfather. They’d come to pay a window visit to the child’s great-grandmother.
The child had written the words, “I love you grandma” on the whiteboard. The girl also drew a picture of a flower and hearts on it.
“She’s running down the sidewalk. Her grandfather is following her and they’re excited,” Fickenscher said. “They’re happy. They’re excited to see her (the resident) even though it’s through a window. They were happy to say ‘hi’ for a couple of minutes and talk over a phone and specifically see that person standing in front of them. It was really heartwarming.”
Last week, Shalimar staffers took whiteboards to residents and wrote messages on them for their families. Messages included notes such as “I love you. I’m doing OK.” Staffers took photos of the residents and posted them on Facebook.
The response from family and friends was overwhelming, Fickenscher said.
Family members commented and posted their own photos to show the residents. Fickenscher credits whom she calls a “great team” with thinking outside the box.
Like other residential communities, those at Nye have had enjoyable opportunities as well.
“Many of our residents’ family members and friends have been visiting their loved ones via phone calls at their window or on their patio. Our residents love this creative interaction,” Sampson said.
In addition, residents at various communities have been receiving mail.
“Several preschools and daycares have been sending our residents artwork to help brighten their day,” Sampson said. “Individuals and family members have also sent our residents encouraging messages on homemade cards. This was very touching to our residents and brought a smile to their faces.”
Brady said per a study that said the virus could live on cardboard for 24 hours, cards, letters, children’s artwork and even newspapers are being held for 24 hours before they’re handed out to residents—as an extra precaution.
Fickenscher said cards by day cares and other groups have been posted on a bulletin board.
Folks at Dunklau have been coached on handwashing techniques.
“By the end of this I think everybody is going to be very, very good at washing their hands,” Brady said.
On Wednesday night, Brady and her daughters, Lila and Lorelei, had a little picnic outside her grandmother’s room at Dunklau. They put up a bird feeder and grandma is supposed to tell Lila if she sees a robin so the girl can tell her preschool teacher.
The girls sang songs over a phone to their great-grandmother.
“Grandma cried,” Brady said. “It was pretty special.”
Brady encourages families of Dunklau residents who want to communicate via something like Facetime to call the social work or activities departments via the main number at 402-727-3795.
“We’ll set up a time with you and get we’ll work on calling,” Brady said.
In the meantime, staffers are working to make even simple things—like handing out a newspaper—special, encouraging residents to notice a comic strip or some positive article, Brady said.
And there’s always an opportunity to groove to an Elvis tune.
Brady still appreciates the residents’ enthusiastic reactions and their skills.
“Even in wheelchairs, they were a better dancer than I am,” Brady said.
