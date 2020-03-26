Care centers, assisted living facilities find creative ways to keep up morale

Nye Health Services has purchased additional iPads for each of its campuses to help residents and families connect, Sampson said.

Next week, an entertainer will give a performance over Facebook Live for Dunklau residents, Brady said. A group of 10 will be able to watch that performance, which will be recorded so other groups of 10 can watch it, too.

“We have a player piano,” Brady added. “We’ve been playing that nonstop.”

Residents continuously hear upbeat tunes like “All You Need is Love” by the Beatles.

On Tuesday, Brady noticed a few women in wheelchairs enjoying Elvis music. An hour and a half later, the women were still laughing, doing some upper body dance moves from their wheelchairs and tapping their toes.

“It made me realize that sometimes we overthink how much it really takes to share a smile. I think music has been a great tool we can use right now. It was wonderful to see an hour (or more) later that they were still dancing. Even amongst COVID, we can still dance,” she said.

Perhaps the most tender scenes have occurred with family members writing messages on whiteboards and coming to residents’ windows, where some also have been communicating via cell phones.