A Caregivers Support Group will meet from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Nye Square Wellness Center, 655 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.
The support group is designed to provide caregivers with the resources they need to take care of their loved ones while taking care of themselves.
RSVP is required by calling Mary Atkinson at 402-721-9224.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
