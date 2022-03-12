Caring for Ella: MFH Hospice workers, mom remember baby

Stephanie Baustian remembers when the neurologist cried.

Baustian had taken her 4-month-old daughter, Isabella, to the Omaha specialist after the baby began having seizures.

Isabella — Ella for short — was a tiny infant with big blue eyes and long lashes. She had a cute, little baby nose and dark hair. She was precious to her family.

“She was our little, perfect princess,” Baustian said.

Baustian recalls the day she took her princess to the neurologist.

“I will never forget that day, because I’ve never had a doctor cry in front of me,” the Fremont woman said. “Usually, they’re pretty tough.”

But the neurologist, then pregnant, had tough news for Baustian.

Ella was diagnosed with early infantile epileptic encephalopathy.

“She explained that the diagnosis was terminal,” Baustian said.

Baustian learned most babies diagnosed with this rare condition didn’t live beyond infancy. Few lived past age 2.

It took a while for the news to sink in and, initially, Baustian wasn’t fond of the idea of hospice.

Since then, she’s come to deeply appreciate hospice team from Methodist Fremont Health, who walked with her on a difficult journey and who continue to support her even one-and-a-half years later.

Looking back, Baustian’s pregnancy with Ella was different than her sons: Daniel, 13; Colton, 9; Wyatt, 8; and Charles, 5.

Baustian was sick the entire time she was pregnant with Ella.

“She wasn’t overly active during pregnancy,” Baustian said of Ella, “but we didn’t really have any indication that anything was wrong.”

Ella was born Jan. 27, 2020. The delivery went smoothly. Ella was so calm and barely cried.

“She had the lightest little cry, but I thought it was a blessing, because I have four boys,” Baustian said.

Time passed. Ella struggled to gain weight and at 5 weeks old had dropped about a pound below her 6-pound, 4-ounce birth weight.

Then she had her first seizure.

She was sent to an Omaha hospital and diagnosed with epilepsy before receiving a terminal diagnosis — the same weekend the first COVID-19 case was found in Fremont.

Baustian’s mother Helene, who lives in Fremont, was able to be on speaker phone when Baustian got the news, but the young mom was otherwise alone when she learned of Ella’s terminal diagnosis.

“It didn’t really sink in,” said Baustian, who with her children navigated life during the pandemic.

At the time, they were living about one-and-a-half hours away from other family.

Ella was admitted to the hospital a second time in May and Baustian and her children would move from Fullerton to Fremont to be closer to family and the Omaha hospital.

Baustian, who’d worked in nursing homes, was familiar with hospice in that setting. But she wasn’t keen on the idea, at first, when it came to her baby.

“I was hesitant because I knew that it meant end of life, and I wasn’t ready for that. I didn’t want to be there yet — where that was it, she was done,” Baustian said.

Baustian came to terms with the idea when Ella had a monthlong hospital stay in September 2020.

She said the neurologist explained that Ella eventually would need to be put on a ventilator. If that was the case, she’d be hospitalized or in a facility almost all of the time.

“I didn’t want her to live her life in a hospital,” said Baustian, who wanted Ella to be home with her family.

Collette Heiman, a registered nurse and case manager for MFH Hospice, remembers when asked if they’d provide care for Ella.

MFH Hospice hadn’t provided such services for a baby — or even a child — before.

“I can’t remember even having a patient younger than 19 on hospice,” Heiman said.

Stephanie Phillipson, an MFH hospice social worker, hadn’t had a pediatric hospice patient either.

Her youngest hospice patient was 39 and most were age 70 or older.

Phillipson pointed out the difference in working with older patients.

“Most of the time, the family is prepared for this,” Phillipson said. “The patient is prepared for this, whereas with a child — even though Stephanie knew that Ella was not going to have a long life — it’s still her infant child.”

The age difference didn’t keep the MFH hospice team from helping Ella and her family.

As a mother of four and grandmother of five, Heiman realized Baustian was about the same age as her children.

“That is what drew me in, what made me say, ‘yes,” Heiman recalled.

The hospice team researched Ella’s case before visiting the Baustian family.

“Once Stephanie Phillipson and I laid eyes on that family, that was it,” Heiman said. “She (Ella) had our hearts. We just knew we were in the right place for the right reason at exactly the right time.”

Hospice team members found out what the family needed and helped Baustian navigate goals for the type of care Ella would receive.

Heiman educated Baustian on medicine and other aspects of Ella’s care.

Even while Ella was in the hospital in September, the team arranged for Baustian and her sons to be in an Omaha hotel for a couple of days.

Phillipson and Baustian had talked about taking family photos and the social worker made arrangements with Amanda Fish Photography.

When Ella’s condition began to rapidly decline, Phillipson contacted the photographer about taking pictures one afternoon in October.

“She dropped everything to come out and do this,” Phillipson said.

Phillipson stayed with Ella while her mom got ready and the baby’s grandma got special clothes for her brothers. Phillipson located a Doppler heart monitor from colleagues at MFH to record Ella’s heartbeat as a family keepsake.

After the photos, the Baustians celebrated Wyatt’s birthday, then other family members went home.

Baustian had told Ella that it would be OK if she went — that her mommy and brothers would be OK.

She held Ella all night long and drifted off to sleep with the little baby on her chest.

“I woke up about and she had passed. She took her last breath about 3:20 p.m.,” Baustian said.

Ella had passed away in her mother’s arms on Oct. 15 — 12 hours after the family photos had been taken.

“I held her for a while after she passed,” Baustian said.

Baustian called Heiman, who came to the house.

“I think she cried just as much as we did,” Baustian said.

Baustian said Heiman sat with the family and put away medical supplies so they wouldn’t have to see them.

Heiman recalls seeing the mother with her baby.

“She was playing music and just holding her just like she was asleep on her chest,” Heiman said. “The hardest part was hearing her oldest son crying from his bedroom.”

Heiman also remembers how difficult it was to hand the baby to the funeral director. She cried when leaving the house.

Phillipson, who’s also a mom, remembers this as the most emotional case she’s ever had.

“I remember, in between visits, I’d get in the car and just cry,” she said.

Heiman knows the loss that occurs with hospice.

“When someone is on hospice and someone dies, everybody loses,” Heiman said. “I lose a patient. You lose a friend. No one wins. Everybody loses. But in my heart, I knew that I wasn’t going to lose contact with Steph. I felt like, ‘She’s family.’”

Baustian said the hospice team provided her boys with extra gifts at Christmas. That December, they donated diapers in Ella’s name to charity. This year, diapers were donated to Fremont Sixpence, which helps local families.

The Baustian family remains in contact with Heiman and Phillipson.

Baustian does little things in remembrance of Ella. She donates diapers.

This year, she paid for someone else’s birthday cake.

She and her boys have a bright pink Christmas tree, covered with Ella’s bows and ornaments the boys have picked out, since they didn’t get to have Christmas with her.

The Doppler recording, placed in a toy bear, remains precious to the family.

“Having that heartbeat kind of makes me feel like she’s still around,” Baustian said. “It’s kind of a special thing. The boys will listen to it often.”

Baustian shares tender words for the MFH hospice team.

“They were my comfort during my storm,” Baustian said.

Phillipson has been amazed by Baustian’s strength and Heiman has encouraged her to become a nurse.

Hospice workers cherish tender memories of Ella.

“She was so adorable,” Heiman said. “She was beautiful. She was an angel here on earth.”

