Cedar Bluffs announces first COVID-19 cases within its school

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools is reporting its first positive COVID-19 cases within the school.

In Superintendent Harlan Ptomey’s weekly COVID-19 update released Thursday, it states that the school has had two secondary students and four staff members test positive for COVID-19 this week.

“All of the children in a classroom of a positive staff person is considered ‘low risk’ exposed and will receive a letter by email or mail from Three Rivers Health asking those parents to self-monitor their child(ren) for the next 14 days but they may continue to attend school,” Ptomey said in the release. “Once we get a positive case, we have a verification process followed by a contact trace where we have to identify every person that was in contact with that positive person from the previous 48 hours.”

“We have to determine if they were a ‘close contact’ and need quarantined or just a ‘low risk’ exposure because they were in the same room. With six cases coming throughout this week, that took us a great deal of time to gather and verify information, work through schedules and then work with Three Rivers Health to distribute letters.”