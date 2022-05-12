Celebrating Nurses: Erica Hilbers - A career in nursing

Erica Hilbers, RN BSN, was 16 years old when she decided to pursue a career in nursing.

“My sister is a nurse at Bryan in Lincoln, and she urged me to take a CNA course,” Hilbers said.

Born in Fremont, Hilbers earned her bachelor's of science in nursing at Midland Lutheran College. Hilbers has been working as a registered nurse for over 15 years. Prior to that, she worked as a CNA for seven years at the Hooper Care Center.

After she obtained her, she worked at the Oakland Mercy Hospital (small critical access hospital in Oakland) where Hilbers said she gained experience in all different areas - inpatient, emergency room, outpatient, and surgical nursing. After working there for over 12 years, she then started working as a circulating Nurse in surgery at Methodist Fremont Health. Where she has been for the past tree days. For the past 10 years she has been volunteering for the Uhling Rescue Squad.

Upon learning of her nomination for this publication, Hilbers was surprised.

“I was told by a coworker, and I said, ‘Oh, how sweet!’ I feel honored and appreciated. There are so many who deserve this as much as I do.”

Hilbers is grateful for the team she gets to work with.

“I learned what I know from my team," she said. "I couldn’t do the job I do without their help. Knowing I have their support is so important to me.”

When asked if she has any special philosophy that has guided her in her career, Hilbers said that always trying to go above and beyond, making a difference is key.

“There’s always work to be done, always changes in the medical field," she said. "We have students come in who are interested in learning what we do, and that also keeps me motivated.”

The Tribune had Hilbers answer the following questions about her experience as a nurse.

Q. Tell us about your immediate family.

My husband, Brent, and I live on a farm south of Uehling. We have four daughters: Kaylee, 17 (who is also a CNA); Marissa, 12; Riley, 9; and Paris, 6, who all attend Logan View High School.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

I have many relatives that are nurses and my sister encouraged me to become a CNA for a good job in high school. At the age of 16, I started working as a certified nursing assistant at the Hooper Care Center. During my time there I found that I loved to help take care of others and building relationships with residents and their families. I also found that I really enjoyed the nursing field and that I wanted to become a nurse.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

What I enjoy the most is taking care of others. As a nurse you get to take care of people during some of their most vulnerable and hurting times. I believe that through a simple smile, kind gestures to try to go above and beyond for someone, and through simple acts of kindness, you can really make a difference. If you can help a patient through a difficult time, make them more comfortable and be there for them when they need it the most - that is what is the most rewarding about being in the field of nursing.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

The saddest experience in nursing for me has been with my past experience when working in the emergency room. I was taking care of a pediatric trauma patient and experiencing the emotions of the parent right next to their hurt child. In other times, being there for families in time of grief when you do everything you can to try and save their loved one but it just isn’t enough.

On the other side, one of the funniest experiences I’ve had is as a surgical nurse, you get to see other sides of patients as well. I had a good friend come in for a colonoscopy procedure. Knowing that I was going to be the nurse for her colonoscopy procedure, she took the time to write a comical personal message where the sun doesn't shine and no one else could see the message until we were ready for her procedure. Needless to say, that was a first at that time but even funnier that now it has happened more times than one.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

If I had not become a nurse, the other profession I would have entered would have been a teacher. In high school I knew I either wanted to be a teacher or a nurse. I love to teach but learned that as a nurse, I get the best of both worlds – I get to be a teacher when doing education for patients and their families. In my years of nursing I also really enjoy teaching students and being a preceptor for new employees.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

I am glad I chose the nursing field because of all that I get to do and experience. The nursing field is always changing with advancements so there is never a dull moment and plus you get to meet and care for so many different people on a daily basis. I believe it is truly a miracle of the things that we can now do patients in the field of medicine. In addition to this there is such a variety of jobs and experiences available – something for everyone. Plus - the job security is definitely there.

Q. Future plans?

My future plans are to continue working as a registered nurse at Methodist Fremont Health in the operating room. I am currently taking a course to gain more knowledge about the perioperative field of nursing. My goal is to get my CNOR – the certification of a nurse specific for the operating room.

