Celebrating Nurses: Hilary Goudy - Learns something new everyday through nursing

Hilary Goudy was born in Fremont and has been a nurse for 17 years. Six years ago, she began working at Nye Legacy and currently works the night shift. She earned her LPN through Hamilton College and her RN through Purdue University Global.

“I actually went to school to become an accountant,” said Goudy, “but that didn’t work out, so I decided to try nursing. I found that was my true calling.”

Every two years Goudy has to renew her nursing license and must take 20 hours of continuing education.

“I like to stay up to date on virus control. And because of the type of patients I care for, I also like to stay current on wound care," she said. "Pressure ulcers are an ongoing concern, so I want to make sure I’m current on the most effective prevention as well as treatment.”

When asked about a memorable experience in her line of work, Goudy recalled a time when she was able to revive a patient who had coded.

“It was about a year ago, and she’s the only one that I actually saved," Goudy said. "When she returned to the facility, I went to see her on my day off. She said to me, ‘The last thing I remember is seeing your face. I’ll never forget you.’ It’s that sort of thing that makes me realize I made the right choice with nursing.”

Being nominated for this publication has been a nice surprise for Goudy.

“I feel very honored, and I think it’s very cool," she said. "And I share this with my team. I couldn’t do what I do without them. The night shift at Nye Legacy is, hands down, the best team I could ever hope to work with. They are the best.”

What special philosophy does Goudy use to maintain a healthy mindset in her profession?

“I am what’s called a preceptor, a mentor for new nurses who come on my shift. I like to tell them, ‘You will never know everything, but you will learn something new every day,’" she said. "I give credit to nurses all over. It’s definitely not just a job. It’s an adventure!”

Q. Tell us about your immediate family

I am married to my husband, Mat. We have five children: a 16 year old, a 13 year old, twins that are 6, and a 1 year old.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

I went to school first to become an accountant and quickly learned that was not for me. I decided to try LPN school and found my career in a short time.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

Meeting and caring for the patients. They are the reason I go to work. I love forming relationships with them.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

My funniest story is when I assessed a “patient” who actually was a visitor trying to visit another patient. I thought he was my new admission. I still laugh about this often. He was a good sport about it.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

That is a tough one because I can’t see myself doing anything else. I would probably be doing something where I can talk a lot with other people. Teaching or hair stylist maybe.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

It is a stressful job but is also the most rewarding job. Knowing I make a difference and help people everyday helps me continue to fight through the awful times that can happen and enjoy all the good things you see as a nurse.

Q. Future plans?

I have thought about going back for my masters for teaching nursing school at times but right now I am focused on my family and working beside my awesome night shift crew at Nye Legacy.

