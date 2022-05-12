Celebrating Nurses: Kyle Brichacek - Fremont native serving those in community

When Kyle Brichacek goes to treat his patients, he keeps in mind how he would want caregivers to treat his family members.

It's a thought he has kept with him for 10 years as a registered nurse.

A Fremont native, Brichacek attended Fremont Public Schools. After high school, he attended Central Community College for his associate’s degree and to become an RN. Brichacek finished his schooling at Midland University for his bachelor’s degree.

At the time Brichacek was going through school, he took advantage of a program offered by Methodist Fremont Health that pays for the student to attend school. Midland partnered with MFH to offer this option to students. In return, the student works for MFH for a set amount of time after graduation.

Along with MFH, Brichacek has worked in a nursing home in Omaha. He enjoys his current post.

“It’s close to home and I enjoy everybody I work with,” Brichacek said of working at MFH and being in Fremont. “It’s a little bit smaller. It’s a really good team (at MFH). It’s nice taking care of people and having an impact on people’s lives that live around you. A little bit closer knit population.”

There are times when Brichacek can connect with his patients who are also from Fremont and know about certain places and what’s going on there. Brichacek added that it seems like his patients like that he is from Fremont, too. He also tries to get to know his patients to make them feel more comfortable.

COVID – something no one knew much about – has had a big impact and was difficult to navigate through, Brichacek said.

He lost patients during this time which was hard.

“It was rare — not being able to turn something around for somebody — but it became frequent and we felt almost helpless the times we couldn’t save people,” he said.

The Tribune had Brichacek answer the following questions about his experience as a nurse.

Question. Tell us about your immediate family.

Answer: I have an amazing and beautiful wife named, Meghan, who is an awesome nurse. We have two rowdy boys aged 1 and 2, Ben and Oliver.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. I started in nursing as a CNA and medication aide in a nursing home. I really enjoyed taking care of my patients and quickly decided nursing was the career path I would pursue.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. What I find the most rewarding are the days that I am able to take care of a patient in the hospital that may be experiencing one of their worst days and turn things around for them, make them feel better, and get them on the right track to improving their health and getting them closer to discharging home.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. The saddest and most unusual experience has definitely been going through the COVID pandemic working as a nurse in the hospital.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. I would be a stay-at-home dad, because that's really my favorite job, nursing is a close second.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. Many reasons. Of course, I enjoy having a positive impact on the lives of the patients I take care of. Nursing can also be challenging mentally, physically, and emotionally, which can be both good and bad at times. You are always learning as a nurse. I enjoy working with the team at MFH and helping other nurses.

Q. Future plans?

A. No real changes planned in the near future.

